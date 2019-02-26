Check Out The Fantastic Second Trailer For The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Adaptation
Warner Bros. has just released an exciting second trailer for Detective Pikachu, the first live action Pokémon movie, which gives some more background story for both Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman, plus our first look at the menacing Mewtwo.
This fantastic new trailer for Warner Bros.'s movie adaptation of Detective Pikachu, will leave fans of the Pokémon series excited to watch the movie.
Detective Pikachu will see the beloved Pikachu waking up with amnesia and meeting a young man named Tim Goodman, who is desperately searching for his father who has mysteriously disappeared; leading them to set out on a quest to find Tim's father.
With Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as Detective Pikachu, Justice Smith as Tim Goodman — and Rob Letterman (Goosebumps(2015) and Monsters vs. Aliens) sitting in the director's chair — Detective Pikachu promises to deliver some classic Pokémon action that will likely have fans grining from ear to ear.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
