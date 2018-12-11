Check Out The New Poster For DETECTIVE PIKACHU Which Was Released Following The First Trailer
Following the awesome first trailer for the live-action/CG Detective Pikachu movie, the first official poster for the film was released. The trailer seems to have been very well-received, along with test screenings of the film itself.
The first poster for the live-action Detective Pikachu film was recently released, to coincide with the popular first trailer. Hit the jump to check it out...
Pokemon's official Twitter page recently released a cool and colourful poster which sees Ryan Reynolds' titular Pikachu amid Ryme City.
There are countless Easter Eggs which make reference to other beloved Pokemon - such as a sign which reads "Eevee Salon" or a silohuette of Charizard flying through the night sky.
Check it out below:
What do you think of the theatrical poster? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu?
Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10th, 2019.
