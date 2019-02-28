 Check Out The New Trailer For The "Ultra Legends" Season Of The POKÉMON: SUN & MOON Series
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

Check Out The New Trailer For The "Ultra Legends" Season Of The POKÉMON: SUN & MOON Series

Check Out The New Trailer For The "Ultra Legends" Season Of The POKÉMON: SUN & MOON Series

The Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon just got a brand-new trailer for the Ultra Legends season, which will see the return of Ash and his friends when the season premiers in March.

Josh Berger | 2/28/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
Great news for fans of the long-running Pokémon anime, as The Official Pokémon Channel has released a brand-new trailer for the Ultra Legends season of Pokémon: Sun & Moon series.

This season of Pokémon: Sun & Moon will see Ash and his friends overcoming new trials and facing new rivals in the Alola region, based on Generation VII of the popular Pokémon video game series by Nintendo and Game Freak.

Pokémo: Sun & Moon-Ultra Legends is the 22nd season of the Pokémon anime, as well as the third season in the new Sun & Moon series, and fans will be able to keep watching Ash's adventures when the show premiers on the 2nd and 29th of March in Canada and the US, respectively.

Take a look:



Say “Alola” to season 22 of Pokémon the Series! With one more grand trial to complete and a new rival to face, Ash’s adventures in the Alola region are far from over.

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon-Ultra Legends premiers in Canada and the US this March.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...