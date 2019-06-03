Check Out These Pokémon Trading Cards That Give Us A Better Look At Some Of The Pokémon In DETECTIVE PIKACHU
The Rob Letterman directed Detective Pikachu movie seems to be getting quite a few things right about the popular Pokémon series by Nintendo and Game Freak; from the near-perfect casting of Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu, to how accurate and realistic they made the Pokémon look.
These new Pokémon trading cards give us a better look at some Pokémon in the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie; including Mewtwo, Detective Pikachu himself, and Bulbasaur.
One of the most talked-about Pokémon revealed in the amazing second trailer for the movie was not Pikachu, however, but what seems to be one of the movie's main villains: Mewtwo. Sadly, we didn't get to see much of Mewtwo, as he was only shown for a mere few seconds at the end of the trailer.
Today, some new Pokémon trading cards have been revealed, which will become available for purchase on the 5th of April, and they give us a better look at Mewtwo, as well as some other Pokémon that will be featured in the Detective Pikachu live action movie, such as Ludicolo, Bulbasaur, Machamp, and Detective Pikachu himself.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]