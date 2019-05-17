Check Out These Realistic-Looking Designs For The Starter Pokémon In The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD
A couple of days ago, RJ Palmer — Concept Artist for Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu live-action movie — shared on social media some new designs he had made; focusing on the starter Pokémon for the recently announced new title in the Pocket Monster series.
Check out these realistic-looking designs for Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble — the starter Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword & Shield — as drawn by the Detective Pikachu Concept Artist.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the brand-new entries in the long-running role-playing series, will be introducing players to three new starter Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble — who are Grass, Fire, and Water type Pokémon, respectively.
These three new starter Pokémon are the ones that Palmer gracefully designed to make them look like they could've easily been part of the Detective Pikachu movie, and now that he's finally been able to finish his work on Sobble, he's posted an update with all three realistic-looking Pokémon.
Check it out:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]