Check Out These Realistic-Looking Designs For The Starter Pokémon In The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD

Check out these realistic-looking designs for Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble — the starter Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword & Shield — as drawn by the Detective Pikachu Concept Artist.

I wanted to spend a bit more time on Sobble since it was looking a bit unfinished compared to the Grookey and Scorbunny. Now you can easily see all three Realistic Pokémon starters here instead of hunting for the individual tweets. pic.twitter.com/aluUm5Sez2 — RJ [email protected] AA1407 (@arvalis) May 17, 2019













Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

A couple of days ago, RJ Palmer — Concept Artist for Warner Bros. and Legendary'slive-action movie — shared on social media some new designs he had made; focusing on the starter Pokémon for the recently announced new title in the Pocket Monster series.and, the brand-new entries in the long-running role-playing series, will be introducing players to three new starter Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble — who are Grass, Fire, and Water type Pokémon, respectively.These three new starter Pokémon are the ones that Palmer gracefully designed to make them look like they could've easily been part of themovie, and now that he's finally been able to finish his work on Sobble, he's posted an update with all three realistic-looking Pokémon.Check it out:



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.