 Check Out These Two New Trailers For POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is due out in March, and The Pokémon Company just released two new trailers to get players excited for the upcoming title. Check it out!

Josh Berger | 2/12/2020
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
When Nintendo and GameFreak announced that a Pokémon Direct presentation was going to be held in January, the least thing that fans expected was for the developers to announce a new game in the form of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX offers the same adventure that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Team & Red Team — the games that this new titles is based on — did back when it was released back in 2006, although with a new art style that mimics that seen in the original Game Boy Advance games; making this a remake that fans shouldn't miss out on.

The Official Pokémon Channel has now released two brand-new trailers for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX — both giving players a better idea of what to expect from this remake; a remake expected to launch the first week of March, by the way.

Take a look:







In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 6th of March.
