Check Out These Two New Trailers For POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX
When Nintendo and GameFreak announced that a Pokémon Direct presentation was going to be held in January, the least thing that fans expected was for the developers to announce a new game in the form of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is due out in March, and The Pokémon Company just released two new trailers to get players excited for the upcoming title. Check it out!
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX offers the same adventure that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Team & Red Team — the games that this new titles is based on — did back when it was released back in 2006, although with a new art style that mimics that seen in the original Game Boy Advance games; making this a remake that fans shouldn't miss out on.
The Official Pokémon Channel has now released two brand-new trailers for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX — both giving players a better idea of what to expect from this remake; a remake expected to launch the first week of March, by the way.
Take a look:
In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 6th of March.
