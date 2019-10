Check Out This Charming New Trailer For POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are releasing in just a little bit under a month, coming out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November. Nintendo has shared quite a lot of information in both trailers and lengthy Nintendo Direct presentations that focused solely on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Today, Nintendo has shared a rather different trailer to promote Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; one that is more of a celebration of the series rather than an informative trailer — which is more than welcomed — as it pays tribute to previous generations of Pokémon titles.



