Check Out This Charming New Trailer For POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD
With Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield releasing in just a little bit under a month, coming out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November, fans are already set and ready to explore the brand-new Galar region and catch all of the new Pokémon the games are introducing.
This charming new trailer for GameFreak's upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield sees Pokémon from previous generations coming together.
Nintendo has shared quite a lot of information in both trailers and lengthy Nintendo Direct presentations that focused solely on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, so fans of the long-running series know pretty much every detail there is to know about the highly anticipated titles.
Today, nintendo has shared a rather different trailer to promote Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; one that is more of a celebration of the series rather than an informative trailer — which is more than welcomed — as it pays tribute to previous generations of Pokémon titles.
Check it out:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
