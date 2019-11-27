Check Out This Concept Art For The First POKÉMON Games, Which Give Us A Look At Godzillante and Gorillaimo
Some concept art from the original Pokémon games Red, Green, and Blue, has recently resurfaced — and it gives us a look at two Pokémon that didn't make it into the final game: Godzillante and Gorillaimo.
Ken Sugimori, Lead Designer for the Pokémon series, made some concept art of Pokémon that were inspired by Godzilla and King Kong: Godzillante and Gorillaimo.
Much like the name appropriately suggests, Godzillante was based on the character from Ishiro Honda's cult classic Godzilla movie released in 1954. This Pokémon was intended to serve as a reference; it was never intended to be part of the final game.
Gorillaimo was also designed by Ken Suginori, and it is a giant hat-wearing gorilla that is very clearly based on King Kong; a character that also shared the screen with Godzilla in the 1962 King Kong vs Godzilla movie.
Thanks to DeviantArt user the-fake-dexter, we now have an idea of what both Godzillante and Gorillaimo would look like had they made it into the final versions of Pokémon Red, Pokémon Green, and Pokémon Blue.
Take a look:
