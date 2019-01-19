Check Out This Praise-Full Early Reaction To The Upcoming, Live-Action POKEMON Movie: DETECTIVE PIKACHU
Detective Pikachu is to release in just four months time. The highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon film from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures has had one arguably divisive trailer thus far - and another is rumoured to release in a week.
This early reaction to the upcoming, live-action Detective Pikachu movie praises its stars, humour, and action. Hit the jump to find out more information...
The trailer teased a living, breathing world of Pokemon and a story chock-full of humour and heart. This supposed early reaction to the film reveals that all this will come to fruition - thereby creating an awesome film which apparently turned this viewer into a fan of the franchise.
We Got This Covered are back at it again with yet another exclusive Detective Pikachu report, this time it features an early review of the film which praises both of the film's stars (Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, and Justice Smith as Tim Goodman), humour, visual-effects, and action.
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, apparently some detracting points of the film are its villain, an unintentionally funny twist, and a somewhat generic story overall - but for the most part, it's praise-full.
Check out the early reaction below:
I went and saw Pokémon: Detective Pikachu with no expectation. I was never a fan of the franchise, and was not impressed with the little I had seen of it. So I was shocked at how much I loved this film.
The VFX work is phenomenal. The Pokémon look and feel like real creatures in a real world. The cinematography and sets are beautiful to look at with a lot of diversity. At times, the movie looks and feels like a Nature Documentary and at times like Blade Runner. The world feels alive with many little details.
The story is simple, but has some great surprises for fans of the franchise. The main characters are charming. Justice Smith is very good and reliable as the human lead Tim Goodman. Ryan Reynolds is great as Pikachu, but out of all the Pokémon in the film, Psyduck is the one to steal the show. The jokes are well written and are often hilarious. The action scenes are spectacular, especially the final battle.
If I had to point at the movie’s weaker elements, the human villain could’ve been better, and the story is a bit generic. There’s also a twist near the end of the film that doesn’t really work and unintentionally funny. But other than that it’s a pretty damn good movie, and a great time at the cinema. It made me a Pokémon fan. That should tell you all you need about how much I loved it.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
