Check Out This Praise-Full Early Reaction To The Upcoming, Live-Action POKEMON Movie: DETECTIVE PIKACHU

I went and saw Pokémon: Detective Pikachu with no expectation. I was never a fan of the franchise, and was not impressed with the little I had seen of it. So I was shocked at how much I loved this film.

The VFX work is phenomenal. The Pokémon look and feel like real creatures in a real world. The cinematography and sets are beautiful to look at with a lot of diversity. At times, the movie looks and feels like a Nature Documentary and at times like Blade Runner. The world feels alive with many little details.

The story is simple, but has some great surprises for fans of the franchise. The main characters are charming. Justice Smith is very good and reliable as the human lead Tim Goodman. Ryan Reynolds is great as Pikachu, but out of all the Pokémon in the film, Psyduck is the one to steal the show. The jokes are well written and are often hilarious. The action scenes are spectacular, especially the final battle.

If I had to point at the movie’s weaker elements, the human villain could’ve been better, and the story is a bit generic. There’s also a twist near the end of the film that doesn’t really work and unintentionally funny. But other than that it’s a pretty damn good movie, and a great time at the cinema. It made me a Pokémon fan. That should tell you all you need about how much I loved it.