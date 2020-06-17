Could A New POKÉMON LET'S GO! Be Announced Next Week? Fans Definitely Think That This Is The Case

Earlier today The Pokémon Company unveiled a bunch of new Pokémon games, but they also revealed that a big project will be revealed next week; fans believe it will be a new Pokémon Let's Go! remake.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company streamed a special presentation earlier today, which unveiled a couple of Pokémon games for mobile devices, as well as New Pokémon Snap — which, as the name very appropriately suggests, is a new entry in the long-neglected Pokémon Snap series.

While everything revealed today was more than enough to keep fans of the Pokémon series excited for what's to come. Interestingly enough, the biggest announcement was revealed at the end of the presentation, and it seems that it will be a big one.

According to President and CEO of The Pokémon Company Tsunekazu Ishihara, the developers are still working on a big project, and they will be revealing said project next Thursday the 24th of June .

What's more, fans believe that they have already figured out what is this big project that Ishihara is hinting at, since they noticed some suspicious plushes in the background, which seems to suggest that this next game has something to do with the Johto region.

If this was, indeed, the case, fans believe that this next big project could be a Pokémon Let's Go! game in the same vein of the Pokémon Yellow remakes Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! that released in 2018, especially since it is very unlikely that this is a brand-new Pokémon game; considering that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield launched in November of last year.

Can you hint a bit harder at Let's Go Johto? pic.twitter.com/Dv9oYHnONm — wartab (@wartabPSR) June 17, 2020

Wait... Let’s Go Johto remakes teased in the back? (Shelf with all Johto Pokémon?) 😳 pic.twitter.com/ytXpu45SRH — Raf 🔥 (@ThePokeRaf) June 17, 2020