DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Check Out These Awesome, New Posters Which Focus On The Main POKEMON Of The Film
We've now entered the month in which the highly-anticipated Detective Pikachu movie will be releasing into theatres across the globe. Like the US and the like, China will see the release of the live-action Pokemon movie. Legendary and Warner Bros. have dropped some new promotional material specific to the Chinese audience.
More Detective Pikachu posters have arisen online ahead of the film's forthcoming release. These six posters each feature a Pokemon creature that will be included in the movie.
Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith will both star in the upcoming movie, the former voicing Pikachu himself and the latter playing Tim Goodman (the Pokemon's human companion). Together the pair will search for answers regarding Tim's missing dad.
It's the other Pokemon that will feature in the film that are the focus on these posters, however. These six posters feature an iconic Pokemon per each one: Bulbasoar, Ludicolo, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Mr. Mime, and Snubbull. Each poster is coloured to match its respective creature.
Check out the posters in the tweet below...
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
