DETECTIVE PIKACHU Gets Some Charming New Posters That Feature Our Main Star
Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly anticipated Detective Pikachu is only a bit over a week away from finally hitting theaters areound the world, seeing its North American release on Friday the 10th of May.
Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu gets four brand-new, and adorable posters that give us an even better look at the movie's main protagonist: Pikachu.
Everyone can agree on the fact that Warner Bros.'s marketing campaign for Detective Pikachu has been amazing, delivering two fantastic trailers that gave us a good look at the incredibly accurate world of Pokémon that Director Rob Letterman managed to bring to life.
Today, and as we get closer to the release of Detective Pikachu, we get four brand-new, and adorable posters for for the Rob Letterman-directed movie, which focus on Pikachu himself and give us an even better look at the movie's main character.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]