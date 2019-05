DETECTIVE PIKACHU Gets Some Charming New Posters That Feature Our Main Star

Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu gets four brand-new, and adorable posters that give us an even better look at the movie's main protagonist: Pikachu.

New Detective Pikachu movie posters for China. May 10th. pic.twitter.com/mQKPa8LB7S — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 30, 2019















The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.

