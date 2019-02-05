DETECTIVE PIKACHU Gives Psyduck A Foot Massage In This Exciting, New Trailer For The Upcoming Movie
With Detective Pikachu just one week away from release; Warner Bros. have released an awesome, new trailer. The live-action Pokemon movie will star Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith as Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman respectively. Together the pair aim to live-up to the former's profession and solve a mystery!
Detective Pikachu will be releasing in just over one week's time and Warner Bros. Pictures have just released an exciting, new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon movie.
This new trailer features an amusing, new segment of footage which sees Psyduck convince Detective Pikachu to give him a foot massage, else he'll blow everything up. Contained within the trailer, titled "Destiny," is also a bunch of action-packed footage (though it's all stuff we've seen before in previous promotional videos). Check it out below...
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]