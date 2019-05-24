DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Golbat & Gardevoir Featured In Early Versions Of The Script, Screenwriters Reveal
A couple of weeks ago, Detective Pikachu debuted in theatres. The film serves as the first in what will probably be a long line of live-action Pokemon films. It allowed us to find out what a bunch of Pokemon would look like in the real world. Though many fan-favourite creatures appeared, some were unfortunately left out.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu's writers recently revealed the one Pokemon they insisted be in the film as well as a few which ultimately didn't make it into the final product.
The film's writers, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, recently guested on a podcast (via Comicbook.com) on which they revealed a trio of Pokemon which almost appeared in Detective Pikachu but didn't end up making it into the final draft of the script. The pair made mention of two sequences which would've featured Zubat, Golbat, and Gardevoir.
Hernandez explained the following: "For a while, we had a cool sequence with a Golbat that I really liked. That was a really cool sequence that just didn't quite make it to the end of the process." Samit then brought up Gardevoir before going on to explain the one Pokemon the pair demaded be in the film: "Gardevoir had a cool moment. There were so many different, all the different drafts along the way..."
"Truth be told, our favorite, we're happy that our favorite did make it in and that is Psyduck. Truly on day 1 our first meeting on this project it was before Psyduck was involved with it and we came in and I think the first thing we said to the producers was, 'Psyduck needs to be in this movie, needs to be Lucy's Pokemon partner and he will be the comedic breakout character.'"
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
