DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Gyarados Dominates The POKEMON Fight Club In This New International TV Spot
Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie is about a month away and naturally, we're getting a bunch of new promotional material in the lead up to the film. Following a colourful international poster being released yesterday, now a Chinese TV spot has surfaced online which confirms that Detective Pikachu will indeed be getting a cinema-release in China.
This new TV spot for, the upcoming, live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu confirms that the film will be released in China and teases a battle between Gyarados and Charizard.
The spot does have a lot in common with the film's most recent trailer, such as the epic soundtrack and many of its action-packed moments. However, this spot features a very exciting, new piece of action-packed material - that of Gyarados arriving at the Pokemon fight club, raring to take out Charizard.
Who will win out of the pairing? Well, based on this spot, it seems that Gyarados absolutely dominates the competition - washing Tim Goodman and his Pikachu out of the arena alongside the fiery dragon.
Take a look:
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
