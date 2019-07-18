DETECTIVE PIKACHU Has Beaten Out The WARCRAFT Movie And Become The Highest-Grossing Video Game Movie

Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu managed to set a new record as the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, beating out the previous record holder: Warcraft.

The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Move over,movie, as the latest report reveals that Warner Bros. and Legendary'shas managed to become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.Asis nearing the end of its theatrical run, it's been revealed that the first live-action Pokémon movie was able to bring in an impressive $436 million at the box office, surpassing the equally impressive $433 million thathad managed to rake in throughout its theatrical run back in 2016.is still currently playing in theaters in Colombia, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Slovenia, and last weekend the movie still managed to bring in an extra $7 million — although it is unlikely the movie will make much more; considering thatis releasing digitally next week.



Detective Pikachu will become available digitally on the 23rd of July, and on Blu-ray and DVD on the 6th of August.