DETECTIVE PIKACHU Has Cast Bill Nighy And Chris Geere

It has been reported that Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are joining the cast of Legendary Entertainment's live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu.

Earlier today it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Bill Nighy and Chris Geere are joining the cast of Legendary Entertainment's live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu! Sadly, the site did not state their character roles.



As previously revealed, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) will play Detective Pikachu. Justice Smith (The Get Down) will star as the main character, a teen who teams with Pikachu in order to find his missing father, and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) will play the "sassy journalist" Lucy. Ken Watanabe (Legendary's Godzilla) will play original character Detective Yoshida.



Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Monsters vs. Aliens, Goosebumps) is directing the film, with scripts by Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy).



The film is slated to start production in London in mid-January. TOHO will distribute the film in Japan, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film outside of Japan.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you liking the current lineup for the cast of Detective Pikachu? Do you think this film will be a big hit? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below and stay tuned for more news!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines