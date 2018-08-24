DETECTIVE PIKACHU Has Revealed Its Official Logo And Title

Detective Pikachu's movie has been in fans' mouth since its announcement. Many don't want to see Pikachu in live-action and others can't wait. However, this logo and title reveal is not helping at all.

There is a Pokemon World Championship going on in Nashville, Tennessee right now and in order to build more hype, Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman surprised fans with promotional material for the movie. Unfortunately, this reveal surprised no one. Get ready to see the official logo and title for the movie...

Stop what you’re doing, Trainers: Mr. Ishihara just announced the title of the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie: POKÉMON Detective Pikachu! #DetectivePikachuMovie — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 24, 2018

Rob Letterman, director of the #DetectivePikachuMovie, is onstage now and has revealed the movie logo! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/yOfa3BxD63 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 24, 2018

Yep. Big surprise to all of us. The official title of the movie is Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The Pokemon Twitter account is sharing a bunch of new information right now. Players participating in the championships actually get to see the movie! To top it all off, attendees get to be extras in the filming, lucky people.



Two stars of the movie have been revealed, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newman. Smith will be Pikachu's partner and Newman will be a junior reporter assisting them.



Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10, 2019.