DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Here's The Grade That The POKEMON Movie Has Earned From CinemaScore
Detective Pikachu earned quite a bit of hype back when its trailer first dropped all of six months ago. Now the film has finally arrived in theatres and, thankfully, appears to live up to the anticipation.
CinemaScore recently took to social media to confirm their official grade for, the highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu (which recently released in theatres).
The film features Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith as Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman. The pair team up in order to find out what happened to, Pikachu's missing partner and Tim's father, Harry Goodman. Unusually, Tim is able to understand what Pikachu is saying (rather than the typical "Pika Pika!"). Detective Pikachu will be the very first live-action film in the Pokemon franchise.
As mentioned above, the film seems to live up to the hype. The reaction appears to be quite positive, and that's certainly how CinemaScore has graded it. The well-known site recently took to Twitter (@CinemaScore) to reveal the official grade that they've given the live-action Pokemon film. CinemaScore teases that, "Audiences loved it." and they gave the film an "A-" which is pretty great.
Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
