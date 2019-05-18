DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Legendary Are Reportedly Already Developing A Sequel To The POKÉMON Movie
Following the success of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu's release, bringing in $54 million at the domestic box office and $175 million at the worldwide one, a sequel is reportedly in development.
A direct sequel to the recently released Detective Pikachu movie is already in development at Legendary Entertainment according to this new report. Hit the jump...
According to Comicbook.com's recent report (via Gamefragger), Legendary Entertainment are already hard at work on a direct continuation of their new live-action Pokemon cinematic universe.
The report makes mention that multiple sources have approached the site, who apparently had something to do with the first film, all believing that Legendary have already begun work on Detective Pikachu 2. This further's rumours from before the live-action Pokemon film even released which claimed the same thing (and that even more spinoffs were being planned).
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
