DETECTIVE PIKACHU Live-Action Movie Could Have Seen Danny DeVito Voicing Pikachu

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.

It turns out that the live-action adaptation of the video game could've ended up having Danny DeVito in the role of Pikachu instead of Ryan Reynolds, as new information that has surfaced online reveals. As we all know by now, Ryan Reynolds will be voicing world-class detective Pikachu in Warner Bros. and Legendary's live-action movie, but Warner Bros. Producer Cale Boyter, as well as VFX Producer Greg Baxter reveals that they tested casting DeVito in early stages of production. Given that they were aware of the demand that fans wanted DeVito in the role of Detective Pikachu, prior to the game's localization outside of Japan, Baxter reveals that they tested DeVito's voice to see if it was a good match for Pikachu.