DETECTIVE PIKACHU Live-Action Movie Could Have Seen Danny DeVito Voicing Pikachu
It turns out that the live-action adaptation of the Detective Pikachu video game could've ended up having Danny DeVito in the role of Pikachu instead of Ryan Reynolds, as new information that has surfaced online reveals.
As we all know by now, Ryan Reynolds will be voicing world-class detective Pikachu in Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu live-action movie, but Warner Bros. Producer Cale Boyter, as well as VFX Producer Greg Baxter reveals that they tested casting DeVito in early stages of production.
"We definitely thought about it and how it might inform the spirit of it. Danny is incredible by the way. I am a huge fan of Danny DeVito," revealed Boyter.
Given that they were aware of the demand that fans wanted DeVito in the role of Detective Pikachu, prior to the game's localization outside of Japan, Baxter reveals that they tested DeVito's voice to see if it was a good match for Pikachu.
"It was really very funny, so I couldn’t speak to all the reasons why it wasn’t Danny DeVito cast. I love Danny and some point maybe after the movie comes about, we can share those early tests. It’s absolutely hilarious," says Baxter as he wonders why DeVito didn't get the role.
Although we may never know what Danny DeVito as Pikachu in Warner Bros. and Legendry's Detective Pikachu could've been, we can rest assured that Ryan Reynolds will do a great job in the role — as both trailers have already shown — when the film hits theaters on the 10th of May.
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
