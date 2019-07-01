DETECTIVE PIKACHU Mini Collection Of POKÉMON Trading Cards Soon To Be Released

A mini collection of Pokémon trading cards will be releasing for Japan and the West for Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly anticipated Detective Pikachu movie.

is an upcoming movie by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, based on the Nintendo 3DS game of the same name, that will be releasing in theatres in May of this year.

The movie boasts the talents of Ryan Reynolds as the fan-favourite and loveable Detective Pikachu — who will not only be providing the voice of the character but will also perform as

via motion capture— Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, and Kathryn Newton.

Recently, we'fe found out that

will be getting a mini collection set of Pokémon trading cards that will be releasing in Japan on the 26th of April and will cost 200 yen each pack. Each of these packs will contain 24 cards and at least one mystery design.

The release date for this new

trading cards in the west will coincide with the release of

in North America, which is scheduled to release on the

.

Another set of Pokémon trading cards called Miracle Twin, which will focus on Mew and Mewtwo is set to release on the 31st of May in Japan. This set will include 94 cards and has been reported by

Serebii

to release in the West around "

".

The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.

Detective PikachuPokémon