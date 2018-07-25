DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Moves To Warner Bros. From Universal Pictures; Will Likely Receive New Release Date

The upcoming Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu , will now be distributed by Warner Bros. rather than Universal Pictures. On account of this, the release date will most likely be altered. Find out more...

The Hollywood Reporter recently made the announcement that the live-action Pokemon movie will be now distributed by Warner Bros. instead of Universal. Warner Bros. will also take a financial stake in that movie - this leads many to believe that Legendary are bringing back their previous business relationship with the studio.



Following this announcement, it is also believed that the release of Detective Pikachu will most likely be altered to be more in-line with Warner's film slate. The film was set to release on May 10th of next year, but with Shazam!, Minecraft, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters all residing around that time period, it will most likely be pushed back slightly.

If you're unfamiliar with Legendary's upcoming Pokemon movie, here's what we know about it so far:

, which will star Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as Pikachu, will team up with a teenager to solve an interconnected web of crimes.

Justice Smith (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) will play Pikachu's teen partner - teaming up with the lovable Pokemon to uncover the mystery surrounding his father's disappearance. Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) will be playing a rookie reporter who, following the same trail, ends up teaming up with Pikachu and Smith's character. The film will also feature Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora and Chris Geere.



Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) will direct the movie. Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) has written the script - along with Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls).



