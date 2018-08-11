DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Trailer Is Rumoured To Release Alongside FANTASTIC BEASTS Next Week

The very first trailer for Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, will reportedly arrive next week. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Trailer Track recently reported that the Detective Pikachu movie will release alongside Warner Bros. upcoming Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, next week. The trailer is rated "PG" and will most likely release on Friday, the 16th. recently reported that the Detective Pikachu movie will release alongside Warner Bros. upcoming Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, next week. The trailer is rated "PG" and will most likely release on Friday, the 16th.

If you're unfamiliar with WB's upcoming Pokemon movie, here's what we know about it so far: Detective Pikachu

stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. The film will see Pikachu team-up with a teenager, played by Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) to solve an interconnected web of crimes that are tied to his father's mysterious disappearance.

Kathryn Newton (

) will be playing a rookie reporter who, following the same trail, ends up teaming up with Pikachu and Smith's character. The film will also feature Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora and Chris Geere.

Rob Letterman ( Goosebumps ) will direct the movie. Nicole Perlman ( Guardians of the Galaxy ) has written the script - along with Alex Hirsch ( Gravity Falls

).

