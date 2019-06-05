DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Niantic Announces New POKEMON GO Events Based On The Upcoming Film
To coincide with the upcoming release of Detective Pikachu, Niantic recently announced that Pokemon Go will be getting some exciting, new content based on the film.
Niantic has announced some exciting, new events that will be coming to Pokemon Go tomorrow in celebration of the upcoming release of the Detective Pikachu movie.
Tomorrow, we'll be seeing new Field Research and Field Battle opportunities pop up in-game which will allow players to unlock special gear for their characters. For a limited time, you'll be able to acquire a T-shirt with the highly-anticipated film's logo on as well as a detective hat.
This special Detective Pikachu event will be in effect for a week's time from May 7th. A special variant of Pikachu will be available to unlock, one topped with a deerstalker, not to mention many other Pokemon - such as Jigglypuff and Cubone. To unlock this special version of Pikachu, players will have to look out for photobombs from the adorable, yellow creature (as explained in the below trailer).
The official YouTube channel of The Pokemon Company recently released a trailer which explains exactly what will be added to Pokemon Go for the special event. You can check that out below:
