DETECTIVE PIKACHU Reportedly Reveals It's Villain SPOILERS

We Got This Covered is reporting the villain from the upcoming live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu. The site states their sources have revealed Mewtwo as the secret villain of the film, however, Mewtwo is not the MAIN villain. A human villain wants to control Mewtwo and use him for selfish and evil needs.



The site also reports that the film will be showing Mewtwo's origin story and dedicate a major part of the film to his point of view or narrative. This is all the information the site is reporting, of course, nothing is official and there are no comments from Warner Bros. As soon as this information is confirmed or denied, we will let you know.



Detective Pikachu is based on the 2016 video game with same name and is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and The Pokemon Company. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 10, it will be the first Pokemon film distributed by Warner Bros. since Pokemon 3: The Movie.



Cast

Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu

Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) as Tim

Kathryn Newton (“Lady Bird,” TV’s “Big Little Lies”) as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story

Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (“Godzilla,” “The Last Samurai”) as Lt. Yoshida



The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is out on May 10