DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Ryan Reynolds Says That Some R-Rated Lines Were Recorded For The Movie
During a recent interview with Comicbook, Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds shared some of his experiences when making the movie; more in particular how he did all of the motion capture for Pikachu, and recording the character's lines.
Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds has recently shared new details about the voice-recording process for the movie, revealing that some R-rated lines — that obviously didn't make the cut — were recorded.
According to Reynolds, he would usually follow the same routine on a daily basis; recording a bunch of lines for the same jokes or moments. "It's motion capture, so it's all imagination. You go into a room. I'm alone, basically. I have tracking dots all over my body." The actor mentions that "it's just throwing 800 versions of any joke or any moment up against a wall and leaving it to some poor editor to, sort of, sort through and figure out."
He also remembers recording some lines of dialogue that got pretty close to being PG-13, with some other lines even borderlining R-rated content; all of which obviously didn't make it into the final cut in order to make Detective Pikachu a family friendly movie.
"You know, somethings would come out. Probably a little PG-13 bordering on rated R. The great thing about this role is that you can be totally edgy, and totally push it, and still stay within the boundaries of a movie that you can take little kids to, and adults."
For the rest of the interview, be sure to watch the video down below:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
