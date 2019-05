DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Ryan Reynolds Says That Some R-Rated Lines Were Recorded For The Movie

Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds has recently shared new details about the voice-recording process for the movie, revealing that some R-rated lines — that obviously didn't make the cut — were recorded.

Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.

During a recent interview with Comicbook,star Ryan Reynolds shared some of his experiences when making the movie; more in particular how he did all of the motion capture for Pikachu, and recording the character's lines.According to Reynolds, he would usually follow the same routine on a daily basis; recording a bunch of lines for the same jokes or moments. "." The actor mentions that "He also remembers recording some lines of dialogue that got pretty close to being PG-13, with some other lines even borderlining R-rated content; all of which obviously didn't make it into the final cut in order to makea family friendly movie.For the rest of the interview, be sure to watch the video down below: