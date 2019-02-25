DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious BTS Clip Of His Pikachu Method Acting

Some actors can break character as soon as the director yells cut while others carry a little piece of who they're portraying with them for the rest of their life. Ryan Reynolds is the latter...

Forget being an international sex symbol known as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. Ryan Reynolds is a thespian who takes his craft very seriously and that's evidenced by his incredible behind-the-scenes video which details the intense preparation Reynolds undertook for his latest headlining role in Detective Pikachu.



Check out the hilarious video below and let us know whether you'll be checking out the film this May. Based on social media reactions, WB and Toho may have a colossal hit on their hands.







POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Synopsis

The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.



Detective Pikachu hits North American theaters on the May 10th in RealD3D.

