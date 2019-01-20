DETECTIVE PIKACHU Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That A New Sneak Peek Will Air Today During The NFC Championship
Detective Pikachu was announced to the world with its first trailer back in November of last year and, with the film set to release in just four months, we're about to get another one.
Ryan Reynolds, the voice of Pikachu in the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, recently took to social media to tease that a sneak peek will be dropping tonight.
Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the titular Pokemon in the film, recently took to social media (@vancityreynolds) to tease a forthcoming sneak peak. "Keep your sleuthin' eyes open," Reynolds' post read. It's unclear whether this will be another trailer or simply a tease that another trailer will be dropping at some point next week - as a recent report suggested.
This new look at the highly-anticipated, live-action Pokemon movie will apparently air during today's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. The game begins at 3:05 ET though the exact release time of the sneak peek hasn't been disclosed. It will drop at some point between 3:05 ET and 6:00 ET.
Check out Reynolds' tease below:
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
