DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Director Talks About Introducing A New Story & Region To The POKEMON Franchise
The main man behind the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Rob Letterman, recently taked to Comicbook.com about his newfound nerves now that the film is only days away.
Rob Letterman, the man at the helm of Detective Pikachu, recently talked about his hope that the film will be appreciated by hardcore fans as well as working with The Pokemon Company.
Naturally, Letterman hopes that even the most hardcore Pokemon fans will be able to enjoy the highly-anticipated film and appreciate the amount of care and effort that the crew put into it.
"I'm really nervous. I just want it to do well, and I want people to enjoy it. I especially want the hardcore fans to appreciate it and give it the blessing that we worked really hard to get." Letterman further went on, explaining that they worked closely with The Pokemon Company and original creators in an effort to properly debut the franchise in live-action on the big screen.
"We worked closely with The Pokemon Company and the original creators. There was a lot of respect and care put into the movie. It's a new region, and a new storyline, but it is a part of the overall Pokemon universe. And we want the Pokemon to be done right." As fans, we can only hope that the effort and care that Letterman speaks of will pay off once the film comes out on May 10th.
Detective Pikachu is set to release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
