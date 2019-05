DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Director Talks About Introducing A New Story & Region To The POKEMON Franchise

Rob Letterman, the man at the helm of Detective Pikachu , recently talked about his hope that the film will be appreciated by hardcore fans as well as working with The Pokemon Company.

The main man behind the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Rob Letterman, recently taked toabout his newfound nerves now that the film is only days away.Naturally, Letterman hopes that even the most hardcore Pokemon fans will be able to enjoy the highly-anticipated film and appreciate the amount of care and effort that the crew put into it.Letterman further went on, explaining that they worked closely with The Pokemon Company and original creators in an effort to properly debut the franchise in live-action on the big screen.As fans, we can only hope that the effort and care that Letterman speaks of will pay off once the film comes out on May 10th.