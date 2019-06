DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Writers Reveal Why The Pokémon Company Chose To Adapt An Obscure 3DS Game

The Pokemon franchise has existed for quite some time and tallied up quite the resume of stories, films, games, and the like. So it was thought of as quite bizarre that, of all that that the franchise has to offer, The Pokemon Company decided to adapt an obscure 3DS game in which Pikachu can talk and solves crimes into a live-action movie. And not only that but the very first live-action movie in the franchise.Benji Samit, one of the writers of the live-action film, recently featured on a podcast (via) on which he revealed The Pokemon Company's reasoning for choosing such a game to adapt. First, Samit revealed that he and his co-writer, Dan Hernandez, had no say in the matter as the source material was decided upon before they became involved.Samit said that he thinks its the game's weirdness and obscurity that gave it the edge over the other stories that the franchise had to offer.He continued, stating that he was emphatically behind the idea as soon as he was brought on-board.Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.