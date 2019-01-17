DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Live-Action POKEMON Film's Second Trailer Is Rumoured To Release On January 28th
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' upcoming, live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, is set to release in just four months and yet we've only gotten a single trailer thus far. That's about to change according a new rumor which was seemingly sparked by film-editor Vahn Garakhani (@ImAFilmEditor).
According to this new rumor, we should be getting another trailer for Detective Pikachu at the end of this month. Hit the jump to find out more information...
Garakhani took to Twitter, simply sharing a picture of Detective Pikachu's logo and stating: "January 28th. Trailer 2." Many have taken this as flat-out confirmation that a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film will be debuting at the end of January, though there's a good number of people who are skeptical.
Typically trailer's release alongside a the theatrical release of another movie from the same studio - for example; the first Detective Pikachu trailer dropped in-line with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (another Warner Bros. production). Warner Bros. don't currently have anything new coming to theatres near the 28th.
A more logical estimate of the second trailer's arrival date would be around February 8th, as that's when The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will be releasing into theatres. However, Garakhani may know something we don't, we'll just have to wait until the 28th to find out.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
