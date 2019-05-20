DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Live-Action POKEMON Movie Tops The Overseas Box Office For A Second Week
Detective Pikachu has been a major success at the box office. The Pokémon movie even managed to shift Avengers: Endgame from the number one spot at the domestic box office for a day - though it was soon overtaken again.
For the second week in a row, Detective Pikachu has managed to remain at the top of the international box office, making $193.4 million overseas. Hit the jump...
However, Detective Pikachu is absolutely dominating the international box office. It has managed to remain at the top spot for the second week in a row. Variety reports that the Pokémon film made another $53.8 million from foreign markets last week. This brings its total revenue from everywhere beyond the US to a massive $193.4 million. Including the US, Detective Pikachu has made $287.4 million.
Detective Pikachu had another solid outing in China, earning $17.2 million and bringing ticket sales in that territory to $70.3 million. Other top markets include Russia, where it opened with $4.3 million, as well as the United Kingdom with $3.5 million, Germany with $2.1 million, and Mexico with $2.25 million.
Comparatively, Avengers: Endgame reportedly raked in $46.8 million from the international box office this week, though overall it has made an incredible $2.6 billion in the weeks that it has been in theatres across the world. Detective Pikachu may well be the most successful video-game-movie of all time.
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
