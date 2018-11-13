DETECTIVE PIKACHU: This Newly Released Synopsis Teases "A Diverse Cast Of Pokemon Characters"

This new synopsis for the Detective Pikachu movie explains the film's plot and reveals that the entire Pokemon universe is under threat. Hit the jump to find out more...





Take a look: The awesome trailer for Detective Pikachu released yesterday and saw Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) join forces with Tim (Justice Smith) in effort to stop.. something. The first trailer, while providing a taste of the hyper-realistic world, didn't give us to much to go on story-wise.Thankfully, the film's officialy synopsis wasand provides us with some insight regarding the story of Detective Pikachu. Though you'd expect the film to stray from its 3DS source material; this new synopsis will seem rather familiar to those who have played the 2016 game.The synopsis explains that Tim and Pikachu are working together to solve the mystery regarding the former's missing father, teases a sprawling metropolis in which humans and Pokemon live amongst each other, and an evil plot which threatens to destroy the entire Pokemon universe!Take a look:

The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.



Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

What do you think of the synopsis? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu?

Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10th, 2019.