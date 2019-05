DETECTIVE PIKACHU To Beat AVENGERS: ENDGAME At The Box Office On Friday, After A $5.7 Million Opening

Following Detective Pikachu's recent theatrical release in the US, wherein it made $5.7 million at the box office, the film will reportedly beat Avengers: Endgame on Friday. Specifically, Detective Pikachu will apparently be making $20 million at the box office on Friday.The live-action Pokemon film will, however, not be able to keep up this lead. Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame is expected to rake in $70 million whereas Detective Pikachu will reportedly make just $53 million.'s recent report explains:Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.