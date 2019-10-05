DETECTIVE PIKACHU To Beat AVENGERS: ENDGAME At The Box Office On Friday, After A $5.7 Million Opening
Following Detective Pikachu's recent theatrical release in the US, wherein it made $5.7 million at the box office, the film will reportedly beat Avengers: Endgame on Friday. Specifically, Detective Pikachu will apparently be making $20 million at the box office on Friday.
According to new reports from box office analysts; Detective Pikachu will apparently beat Avengers: Endgame on Friday, after an opening night of $5.7 million.
The live-action Pokemon film will, however, not be able to keep up this lead. Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame is expected to rake in $70 million whereas Detective Pikachu will reportedly make just $53 million.
Deadline's recent report explains: "Legendary/Warner Bros’ Pokémon Detective Pikachu is looking to beat Avengers: Endgame on Friday, $20 million to $18 million. That said, Endgame will take the weekend with an estimated $70 million at 4,662 theaters, off 53% from a week ago, for a running total of $730.4M."
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
