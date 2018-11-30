DETECTIVE PIKACHU Trailer Has Amassed Tens of Millions of Views: Big Success in 2019?

Detective Pikachu could become a billion dollar earner for Warner Bros. due to the amount of traction the first trailer has gained on social media platforms.

The live action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, will likely become a huge hit when it releases in theaters next year. You see, the trailer managed to amass over 60 million views on YouTube since it first came on the scene, and no doubt that is impressive numbers.

Gaining 60 million views on YouTube alone is great, though we should note that overall, the number is higher due to other platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. We haven’t checked those to come up with a definitive number, but you can bet it’s huge.

Going forward, then, this should be good news for the folks at Warner Bros. because the prospects of a Pokemon-shared universe should be hot on their lips right now. If for some reason Detective Pikachu is loved by fans and critics alike, Warner would want to continue traveling down the rabbit hole.

We’re in Pokemon season ladies and gentlemen

Not too long ago, Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee were released for the Nintendo Switch, and since then, millions of copies were sold to consumers. That alone should give folks an idea of how popular the property is and why Warner Bros. can’t hope to mess up.

Not only that, but the Pokemon GO mobile game is just as popular. It is played by millions around the world, and will likely keep going for years to come because as it stands, players are not yet bored.

Right now, there’s only one company with the means to take on a host of Pokemon movies, and that’s Disney. The studio has several live-action movie versions of its popular fairytale stories coming out in 2019, and that includes the likes of The Lion King, Dumbo, and more.