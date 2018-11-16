DETECTIVE PIKACHU: What Would Pichu Look Like in This Universe?

Have you ever wondered what Pichu would look like in Detective Pikachu? Well, this 3D animator went ahead and brought his design to life and it looks great.

After seeing the trailer for Detective Pikachu, fans have been wondering what several other Pokemon creatures would look in real life. We can understand why because Pikachu with a nice coat of fur looks adorable, do you not agree? Of course, you do.

Now, an artist on Twitter decided to show off his skills by using the popular program, Blender, to create a real-life Pichu. You see, the artist, known as DJTHED, chose to design Pichu with CGI Pikachu in mind, and it makes sense.

Since CGI Pikachu is furry, he used a similar coat of fur to cover the animal, and also went ahead to design the creature with similar color pallets. It worked out quite well, and we can definitely see this Pichu with the same design in the movie.

“I decided to provide my own take on the "Warner Bros." style of realistic looking Pokemon. This was all done in Blender. I haven't used the hair particle system extensively before, but seeing Pikachu's furry coat inspired me to experiment with it,” according to DJTHED.

Chances are we won’t get to see a Pichu in the movie because from what we can tell, Warner Bros. might just focus on a few Pokemon from the original 150. We haven’t seen a single Pokemon from the trailer stands out from the originals, and since Pichu isn’t, we’re inclined to believe this creature will be a no-show.

Still, if the movie turns out to be a major success, in the long run, we’re pretty certain Warner Bros. would want to do more with the Pokemon franchise, which means, we may get the chance to see a real life-looking Pichu on the big screen.