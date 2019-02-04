DETECTIVE PIKACHU's New Chinese International Poster Features Fourteen Fan-Favourite POKEMON
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in cinemas on May 10th. This Warner Bros. and Legendary film will be the first time that the renowned Pokemon franchise has set foot into the realm of live-action. Therefore naturally it's pretty interesting to find out how each of your favourite Pokemon creatures would look in real-life.
A new International poster for Warner Bros. and Legendary's upcoming, live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu has surfaced on social-media. Check it out...
A new poster has been released online which features a total of fourteen of the adorable monsters. This Chinese piece of promotional art gives us one of our best looks yet at a bunch of the live-action Pokemon - particularly Squirtle. This poster comes courtesy of DiscussingFilm, who recently shared it on Twitter (@DiscussingFilm).
The highly-anticipated film itself will feature hundreds more Pokemon than that which appear on this poster, but the International piece at least allows us to get a high-quality look at a few of them. The film's human leads, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton (who play Tim Goodman and Lucy Stevens respectively), also feature amid the Pokemon on the poster.
Check it out below:
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]