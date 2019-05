DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Ryan Reynolds Talks The Future Of The Live-Action POKEMON Cinematic Universe

It could go anywhere. Justice [Smith] ... has probably forgotten more about Pokemon than I’ll ever know. So, if we’re lucky enough to be making a bunch of these, I think you’ve got to take some deep dives. You’ve also got to zig when everyone thinks you’re going to zag. That starts with story and making it current and fun.



I’m surprised this hasn’t been developed earlier because it is such a universe. You can see it going in all kinds of different directions.

Detective Pikachu will be releasing in theatres very soon. The highly-anticipated, live-action movie will star Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds as Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu respectively. These characters will bond over a common goal: solving the mystery of what happened to Tim's dad (as well as saving the world)!The Pokemon franchise is quite expansive and its fanbase is similar. These fans are left to wonder, following Detective Pikachu, where will the live-action Pokemon cinematic universe be going next? Ryan Reynolds was asked this question byduring the Detective Pikachu's press tour.The actor explained that the cinematic universe could feasibly go anywhere. Reynolds also admitted that he's surprised the Pokemon franchise hasn't attempted to go this bold and into live-action before now.