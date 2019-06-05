DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Ryan Reynolds Talks The Future Of The Live-Action POKEMON Cinematic Universe
Detective Pikachu will be releasing in theatres very soon. The highly-anticipated, live-action movie will star Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds as Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu respectively. These characters will bond over a common goal: solving the mystery of what happened to Tim's dad (as well as saving the world)!
Where will the live-action Pokemon cinematic universe go after Detective Pikachu? Ryan Reynolds recently discussed this topic wherein he teased infinite possibilities.
The Pokemon franchise is quite expansive and its fanbase is similar. These fans are left to wonder, following Detective Pikachu, where will the live-action Pokemon cinematic universe be going next? Ryan Reynolds was asked this question by Comicbook.com during the Detective Pikachu's press tour.
The actor explained that the cinematic universe could feasibly go anywhere. Reynolds also admitted that he's surprised the Pokemon franchise hasn't attempted to go this bold and into live-action before now.
It could go anywhere. Justice [Smith] ... has probably forgotten more about Pokemon than I’ll ever know. So, if we’re lucky enough to be making a bunch of these, I think you’ve got to take some deep dives. You’ve also got to zig when everyone thinks you’re going to zag. That starts with story and making it current and fun.
I’m surprised this hasn’t been developed earlier because it is such a universe. You can see it going in all kinds of different directions.
Detective Pikachu is set to release in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]