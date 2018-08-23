Entei Makes His Legendary Reappearance In September Research Tasks For POKEMON GO!
Entei, one of the three Legendary Beasts from the Johto region, will be making his return to the popular mobile AR game, Pokemon GO. On Monday, they released a new set of Special Research Tasks that allow trainers to unlock the Mythical Pokemon, Celebi, which already had players scampering around the real world trying to complete a slew of various tasks.
Entei, one of the 'Legendary Beasts,' and the second to appear as Field Research rewards, will be making his second appearance in the mobile friendly game, Pokemon GO!
The difference for the Field Research Tasks and the Special ones, are duration: Field Research Task rewards allow players to complete any 7 days' worth of tasks (1 maximum per day), and after the 7th completion, are allowed to catch a Legendary Pokemon (Entei, for example, come September), and can be continued and reset the rest of the month (meaning a player can catch 4 Entei next month), whereas Special Research Tasks are specific tasks with no expiration date, and are quite a bit more difficult in nature, but the rewards are much sweeter as they give players Mythical Pokemon for their troubles. So far only two separate Special Research Tasks have been offered, one that rewards Mew, and the newest one that rewards Celebi. After each stage,which is comprised of 3 tasks, for Special Researches, players are also rewarded various items to help them along their journey.
Field Research Tasks have been themed in the past, to go along with different events that are affecting the types of Pokemon that spawn in-game. For example, at the start of summer there was a "Water Festival," with increased appearances water and ice-type Pokemon, so Field Research tasks asked to catch water or ice-types. September will flip the heat on though, and looks to follow in Entei's footsteps as it will be fire-type themed.
The official start date for Entei as a Field Research Reward starts on September 1st, 2018 at 1 PM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time). Until then, trainers can still catch Raikou, the Lightning-type Legendary Beast, as their Reward for August.
the official Twitter page for Pokemon GO released the news via tweet:
Pokemon GO is a mobile free-to-play AR (Augmented Reality) game where players venture in the real world to catch various Pokemon in-game and is available now for compatible iOS and Android devices worldwide.
