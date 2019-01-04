Ever Wondered Which POKEMON Tastes The Best? Wonder No More

In the world of Pokemon, some creatures are edible while others are just a deathtrap. With this guide, you'll be able to tell what to eat from what to avoid.

Folks have always wondered if humans eat Pokemon, and certainly, this is indeed the case if the older episodes are anything to go by. Now, the big question right now is how tasty are some of these creatures if we should get them on our dinner plate.

A user on Reddit created the Pokemon edibility scale and it shows which Pokemon tastes the best to the ones humans should never attempt to eat at any cost. From what we can tell, the scale is easy to understand, and no doubt we wish we could dig in and get a taste.

As it stands, then, the bird Pokemon creatures are among the best tasting, and the same can be said about some of the crabs and fishes. When it comes down to the ones that would likely taste bad, well, Pikachu is part of the pack, so if you’ve been dreaming of eating this fan favorite, then think twice.

Additionally, some Pokemon are not edible at all due to poison. If you’re a long time fan of the series, then it shouldn’t be too difficult to tell which are poisonous from the ones that aren't.

It doesn’t end there because some Pokemon might be edible, but due to their evolution state, you’d want to think twice before attempting to have them for dinner. Chances are, you’ll end up losing your life because these creatures are too powerful to take down easily.