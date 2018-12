Every Pokemon From 2018 Community Events Are Currently Featured In POKEMON GO's December Community Weekend

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: December 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas and Greenland: December 1, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

Asia-Pacific: December 2, 2018, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Trainers across the planet have been searching far and wide since the start ofDecember Community Weekend Event. Instead of the usual Community Day which celebrates a specific Pokemon for several hours, this extravagant event lasts the full weekend and brings back each and every Pokemon that was featured this year.You read that right, whether you started with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, or Pikachu - they are all going to be popping up non-stop this weekend, allowing you chances to capture shiny or high IV versions of them by catching them in a row. Also included is Mareep, Beldum, Cyndaquil, Chikorita, Larvitar, Dratini, and lastly, Eevee. These Pokemon were also able to learn special moves during the previous Events, and they will be able to learn those specific moves once again.The event began on Friday, November 30th at 1 p.m. PST and will run until Sunday, December 2 at 11 p.p. PST. However, bonuses are also available at specific times. Double Catch XP, Double Catch Stardust, and Double Incubator Speed will go a long way to helping with reasearch breakthroughs this month, and the times for each region can be found below.Which Pokemon are you excited to go after capturing again? Let us know in the comments section below!