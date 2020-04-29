Fan Artist Recreates The Cover Of BANJO-KAZOOIE Using Characters From The POKÉMON Series

Fan artist has recreated Banjo-Kazooie 's iconic cover, but he has replaced every character with some of the Pocket Monsters from the beloved Pokémon series.

A fan of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company's insanely popular Pokémon series, has recreated the box art of Rare's iconic Banjo-Kazooie — one of his favourite video games — and has replaced every single one of the characters with some of the characters from the beloved Pocket Monster series.

Petey Pariah , the fan artist in question, has shared this Pokémon/Banjo-Kazooie mashup artwork to his personal Twitter account, and even managed to attract the attention of Banjo-Kazooie series creator Pete Mayles , who re-tweeted Pariah's version of the cover.

It isn't only the fact that he replaced the characters from the popular video game with Pokémon characters that makes this artwork so wholesome, but the fact that the artist took the time to find the Pokémon that resembled the Banjo-Kazooie characters the most.

The artist has already recreated a bunch of video game covers and replacing its characters with Pokémon creatures, so if you happen to be a Pokémon fan, we suggest that you check out his Twitter account for more, especially since he reveals that the next mashup will be about either The Legend of Zelda or the Star Fox series.

Have a look: