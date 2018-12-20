Fan Favorite Baby Pokémon Such As Munchlax Are Finally Making Their Debut In POKÉMON GO
In the last several months Niantic has been introducing Pokémon that originally appeared in the Sinnoh Region into their highly popular mobile augmented reality game, Pokémon GO. These creatures are more commonly known to players as "Generation 4 Pokémon" as they were first introduced in the fourth Generation of Pokémon video game releases in the core game series - Diamond and Pearl.
Niantic is once again updating their Egg Hatching List for their popular mobile game, Pokémon GO and as always, Trainers have fresh faces to look forward to with the coming change.
The game has slowly been introducing the creatures into the game in small bits at a time, in the same manner that they have with previous Generations in the past - Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn. Trainers clamor to know who will be the next Pokémon available, and to find out who will be the new shinies as they wonder who will be next from one of the largest batches of Pocket Monsters to exist outside of Kanto's.
Now, with the updated egg list, Trainers have a chance to capture even more monsters from the Sinnoh Region - and this time they're babies! Trainers can look forward to hatching Azurill, Mantyke, Munchlax, and Chingling. Azurill has an opportunity to pop as a Shiny version, which will allow trainers to add Shiny Marrill and Shiny Azumarill to their Pokédex.
Below you will find the best currently compiled list of updated egg hatches in Pokémon GO, which shows you that some of the Pokémon who are hatching have changed pools as well. There are plenty of shiny opportunities in the eggs out there as well, which have been marked with the asterisk (*) symbol. Now is a better time than ever to start trading with friends and get out there and start walking!
2km Egg Hatches
5km Egg Hatches
-
Swinub
-
Barboach*
-
Poochyena*
-
Swablu*
-
Shellder*
-
Aron*
-
Wailmer*
-
Spheal
-
Starly
-
Machop
-
Kricketot
-
Taillow
-
Luvdisc*
7km Egg Hatches
-
Bulbasaur*
-
Charmander*
-
Squirtle*
-
Torchic
-
Treecko
-
Mudkip
-
Pineco*
-
Girafarig
-
Baltoy
-
Azurill
-
Snorunt*
-
Scyther
-
Piplup
-
Turtwig
-
Chimchar
-
Buneary
-
Budew
-
Tangela
-
Omanyte*
-
Kabuto*
-
Shuckle
-
Wingull*
-
Shroomish
-
Nosepass
-
Carvanha
-
Numel
-
Onix
-
Cacnea
-
Lickitung
-
Corphish
-
Lileep
-
Anorith
-
Lotad
-
Eevee*
10km Egg Hatches
-
Alolan Sandshrew
-
Alolan Vulpix
-
Alolan Diglett
-
Alolan Meowth
-
Alolan Grimer
-
Magby*
-
Togepi*
-
Pichu*
-
Wynaut*
-
Cleffa
-
Igglybuff
-
Tyrogue
-
Smoochum
-
Elekid*
-
Azurill*
-
Budew*
-
Mantyke
-
Munchlax
-
Chingling
-
Riolu
-
Bagon
-
Trapinch
-
Chansey
-
Chimecho
-
Feebas
-
Slakoth
-
Beldum*
-
Mareep*
-
Dratini*
-
Snorlax
-
Shinx*
-
Ralts
-
Porygon
-
Larvitar*
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
