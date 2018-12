Fan Favorite Baby Pokémon Such As Munchlax Are Finally Making Their Debut In POKÉMON GO

2km Egg Hatches

Swinub

Barboach*

Poochyena*

Swablu*

Shellder*

Aron*

Wailmer*

Spheal

Starly

Machop

Kricketot

Taillow

Luvdisc*

5km Egg Hatches

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Torchic

Treecko

Mudkip

Pineco*

Girafarig

Baltoy

Azurill

Snorunt*

Scyther

Piplup

Turtwig

Chimchar

Buneary

Budew

Tangela

Omanyte*

Kabuto*

Shuckle

Wingull*

Shroomish

Nosepass

Carvanha

Numel

Onix

Cacnea

Lickitung

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Lotad

Eevee*

7km Egg Hatches

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Grimer

Magby*

Togepi*

Pichu*

Wynaut*

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Elekid*

Azurill*

Budew*

Mantyke

Munchlax

Chingling

Riolu

10km Egg Hatches

Bagon

Trapinch

Chansey

Chimecho

Feebas

Slakoth

Beldum*

Mareep*

Dratini*

Snorlax

Shinx*

Ralts

Porygon

Larvitar*

In the last several months Niantic has been introducing Pokémon that originally appeared in the Sinnoh Region into their highly popular mobile augmented reality game,These creatures are more commonly known to players as "Generation 4 Pokémon" as they were first introduced in the fourth Generation of Pokémon video game releases in the core game series -andThe game has slowly been introducing the creatures into the game in small bits at a time, in the same manner that they have with previous Generations in the past - Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn. Trainers clamor to know who will be the next Pokémon available, and to find out who will be the new shinies as they wonder who will be next from one of the largest batches of Pocket Monsters to exist outside of Kanto's.Now, with the updated egg list, Trainers have a chance to capture even more monsters from the Sinnoh Region - and this time they're babies! Trainers can look forward to hatching Azurill, Mantyke, Munchlax, and Chingling. Azurill has an opportunity to pop as a Shiny version, which will allow trainers to add Shiny Marrill and Shiny Azumarill to their Pokédex.Below you will find the best currently compiled list of updated egg hatches inwhich shows you that some of the Pokémon who are hatching have changed pools as well. There are plenty of shiny opportunities in the eggs out there as well, which have been marked with the asterisk (*) symbol. Now is a better time than ever to start trading with friends and get out there and start walking!