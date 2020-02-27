First POKEMON COCO Trailer Confirms July Release In Japan

The 23rd Pokemon film, Pokemon Coco (Pocket Monster Koko) has released a new trailer that reveals the new Mythical Pokémon Zarude and titular hero, Coco.

A new trailer for Pokemon Coco (Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko) shines the spotlight on the Okoya Forest setting, resident hero Coco and her mythical Pokemon companion Zarude- the latter of which recently debuted in the Pokemon Nintendo Switch RPG Sword and Shield. Coco was raised by Zarude and views him as his father. The Okoya Forest is a region that forbids outsiders and that rule is put to the test when Ash and Pikachu show up. The encounter also serves as the first time Coco meets another human. The film is naturally drawing comparisons to Edgar Rice Burroughs' classic tale, The Legend of Tarzan.





The film opens in Japan on July 07. Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us director Tetsuo Yajima returns to helm this installment for Studio OLM. The film is the first traidional anime theatrical release in two years, following the live-action Detective Pikachu and 3D CG Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

