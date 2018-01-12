Future Pokemon Games May Also Be Connected To POKEMON GO, Says Director Of POKEMON: LET'S GO

"These games aren't spin-offs. These are core Pokemon titles. As for whether we would make other games that could connect to Pokemon Go, that will depend on how the games are received. If we hear a lot of people saying that they enjoyed being able to bring Pokemon to these games from Pokemon Go, then we'll think about maybe having future titles also be able to connect to it." - Junichi Masuda, Director of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!