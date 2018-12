Future Pokemon Games May Also Be Connected To POKEMON GO, Says Director Of POKEMON: LET'S GO

"These games aren't spin-offs. These are core Pokemon titles. As for whether we would make other games that could connect to Pokemon Go, that will depend on how the games are received. If we hear a lot of people saying that they enjoyed being able to bring Pokemon to these games from Pokemon Go, then we'll think about maybe having future titles also be able to connect to it." - Junichi Masuda, Director of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!

has been a phenomenon that was unprecedented. It took the world by storm two and a half years ago, and even now it remains just as relevant and reeling in new players every day. Just how does Niantic manage to keep people interested in this product?Well, one way is by making sure their games are tied to their other products. If Pokemon can be traded from Pokemon Go to other titles, then it becomes much more likely that players will keep logging in. If they can keep training wherever they are, it almost seems as if it's the same account.With the recenttitles for Nintendo Switch, this option is available. When players don't know what to do with their hundreds of Pikachu after going shiny hunting, they can transfer them all into a box at the Go Park. The Go Park takes place of the Safari Zone in thetitles and allows you a chance to catch those Pokemon you transferred to yourself - and making it even easier to catch them all.Director Masuda clearly shows that the intention is for Pokemon Go to remain involved in possibly both core titles and spin-offs going forward, but only if the interest level is there. All in all, that seems fair! Below is the trailer forandLet us know below whether you think it's a good idea to keep connectivity going forward betweenand the future titles released by Nintendo? Let us know in the comments!