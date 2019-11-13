Game Freak Accused By Fans For Reusing Pokémon Models In POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD
Things aren't looking good for Pokémon developer Game Freak, as fans have been complaining about the developer reusing assets in the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch.
Because the game comes of this Friday the 15th of November, some players have already gotten their hands on a review copy of either Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; noticing that Game Freak was reusing character models for the Pokémon.
Now, reusing assets is a very common practice amongst developers, but the problem here is that Game Freak wasn't open about it — which actually has had the #GameFreakLied trending on Twitter.
All of these issues, coupled with the fact that the upcoming game won't feature the whole Pokédex, has already make some fans turn their back on both the Pokémon series and the developer.
While initial sales for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield may not be affected at all by something as trivial as reused assets, word of mouth may discourage some players from purchasing the game altogether; we'll just have to wait and see.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
