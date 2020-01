Game Freak Has Announced A Brand-New POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON Title, Which Will Release In March

GameFreak really surprised fans by announcing that they were bringing back the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series in the form of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX ; releases in March.

In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.

Today Nintendo and Game Freak streamed a new Direct presentation that centred around the Pokémon series, and what's probably the announcement that resonated the most with long-time Pokémon fans was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon; it is a spin-off series set in the world of Pokémon that was initially released for the Game Boy Advance all the way back in 2006. What makes the announcement so special, is the fact that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is a remake of the first two titles in the series, and that it will actually be releasing quite soon; scheduled to become available for the Nintendo Switch in March. Game Freak and Nintendo also released an announcement trailer for the game, giving fans a better idea of what to expect when Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX finally becomes available in just a couple of months.



Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 6th of March.