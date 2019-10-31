Game Freak Reveals How Long It Takes To Beat POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD; Pre-Load Now Live

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will soon be available for the Nintendo Switch. You can now pre-load both versions of the game from the Nintendo eShop. Find out more...

I think it’s hard to go into details of that, but in terms of the volume or the amount of content in the main adventure, it’s comparable to other Pokemon generations that we’ve played. I think there’s a lot of interesting activities that, for example, completing the Pokédex or really going out into the Wild Area and engaging with those mechanics, that’ll add a lot of replay value for players who are looking to get really hardcore into that.

Though Game Freak recently revealed that there aren't any plans to continue the Pokémon: Let's Go game series, they are still quite involved with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.Both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in two weeks. Game Freak recently revealed roughly how long it will take players to conquer. If you're casual, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will probably take about 50 hours to beat. If you're looking to complete the games entirely, you'll need to alot about 100-150 hours of your time.Shigeru Ohmori, the director of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, said the following about how much content will be included in each of the upcoming Pokémon games (via):Prior to the game's release on November 15th, you can now pre-load both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield from the Nintendo eShop. This basically means that you won't have to download the game upon release but can simply pick it up and play as soon as November 15th rolls around.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.