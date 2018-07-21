Gym Battles in POKEMON LET's GO Is Quite Different Than Before

If you've been a fan of gym battles in previous Pokemon games and how they work, then chances are, you might not be too keen on the changes brought forward in Pokémon Let’s Go.

If you’re looking to do battles in gyms once you’ve gotten your hands on Pokémon Let’s Go, well, we’re here to point out that it’s going to be a little bit different than what you’re used to in the original titles.

We understand that during a playthrough last month at E3 2018, several attendees realized that while making a move to enter the Pewter City gym, the guide there asked them to produce a Water or Grass-Type Pokémon.

From what we can tell, players aren’t allowed to enter the Pewter City gym without one of these Pokémon, and that’s new. Every gym will likely have similar requirements, which from our point of view, is merely a ploy to get players to go out and catch more Pokémon.

Recently, the Japanese Pokémon Let’s Go page was updated with new information about the gyms. The page confirmed that players must meet certain requirements before they’ll be able to enter any gyms within the game, and that’s standard going forward.

This might be a huge problem for longtime fans of the series. You see, it might mean that folks may have to go out and capture certain Pokémon they might not have captured otherwise just for the sake of battling a gym leader.

Bringing a Pokémon to a gym battle you wouldn’t carry around otherwise, also means you’ll have to put aside one of your favorites, and that’s a problem.

Still, we do not have a lot of information about this, so one can only hope players will still have a little bit of freedom instead of constantly following the rules of the game.